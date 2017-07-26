ACCA participates in

5-year celebrations of Arthur Lawrence’s success

LAHORE (PR): Arthur Lawrence, a company recognised by IAOP® to be among the world’s top 100 outsourcing service-providers, celebrated the five years anniversary of its JV partnership with ZT Wealth, a fast rising wealth-management company from Texas, USA. This event, held in Karachi with the theme “Journey towards Excellence”, was attended by more than 250 professionals and industry stalwarts.

Taseer Badar, a renowned young American entrepreneur, the CEO & chairman of ZT Wealth and Altus Health, and winner of the prestigious Ernst & Young ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ award 2016, was the keynote speaker of the event. Badar flew in especially from Houston, Texas to join his extended team members in Karachi.

Head of ACCA in Pakistan Sajjeed Aslam thanked Taseer Badar for the opportunities being provided to the finance and accounting professionals in Pakistan, as Arthur Lawrence is a key strategic employer of ACCA affiliates and members. Sajjeed also presented ACCA’s vision for Pakistan’s youth and his plan for making Pakistan a preferred destination for Shared-Services Outsourcing, while outlining the initiatives of ACCA.

Badar gave a valuable message to the attendees, highlighting his humble start, continuous struggle, and pursuit for the highest standards of professionalism and quality of services for the clients and investors. He said: “If you make a commitment to anyone, you ensure that not only the commitment is met, but it is also provided with a white-gloved service attitude’.

EBM sponsors 16th Young Leaders Conference

KARACHI (PR): A legacy of almost 50 years of excellence, Pakistan’s leading biscuit manufacturing company English Biscuit Manufacturers (Private) Limited has been the founding partners of School of Leadership premiere annual event - the Young Leaders Conference consecutively for the past 16 years. This event spanning over six days is planned to take place in Karachi starting from Wednesday (today). The theme for YLC this year is ‘300’ honoring youth who are awakened, imaginative, disciplined and dynamic. Talking about the YLC theme, Dr Zeelaf Munir, CEO and MD at EBM said, “We want the youth to understand that strength isn't always in numbers. Like the 300 Spartans who understood the key to success; to never surrender but stand dignified when faced with adversity. The world’s biggest challenges are in fact opportunities and our youth understands this and needs visionary leadership. EBM's message this year to our youth is 'Rise to Glory’.

We believe youth are the true harbingers of change and success as our country’s future belongs to them.”

“We strongly believe in SOL’s philosophy of enabling the youth to help them grow and become better leaders. Over the years we have seen immense improvement in the conference content and diverse turnout. Full credit to team SOL for organizing such an interactive convention.” said Ayesha Janjua - Head of Marketing at EBM.

PPAF Summer

Internship Programme

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has concluded its 5th Summer Internship Programme 2017. The ten days long programme aimed at providing students with hands on knowledge and exposure to the core areas of development sector in Pakistan.

A total of 20 interns including11 females and 9 males underwent the summer internship programme this year. These students belonged to diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds, and hailed from different accredited educational institutions from all over Pakistan situated in Sukkur, Tharparkar, Karachi, Lahore, Haripur and Islamabad. The diversification was aimed to promote inclusive learning culture. “Coming all the way from Sukkur and meeting cross-section of youth was in itself a great opportunity for me. We lived with unity and learnt through experiencing development at grassroots”, said Nimarta Lekhwani, student of IBA Sukkur.

The internship was structured to provide young interns with information on PPAF’s operations and core functions through interaction with various units at PPAF followed by an exposure visit to PPAF supported intervention areas in Swat region. “It was very exciting to meet with women community organizations in Swat and to see that they were making decisions for their development”, shared Zoya Waheed, student of The Millenium University College Islamabad.

Huawei ranked 83 in top 100 of latest Fortune 500 list

LAHORE (PR): In this year’s Fortune 500 that came out in the evening of July 20th, Huawei climbed up the list to the 83rd place from the 129th of last year with revenue of $78.51 billion, making the top global 100 for the first time.

The Fortune 500 list has always been the most prestigious and acknowledged list that ranks large companies all over the world, known as the “ultimate list”, released every year by the Fortune magazine. The Fortune 500 list ranks the companies according to their revenue and profit, focusing more on the size of the companies compared with other lists. The Fortune 500 rankings have become an important indicator that renowned companies use to measure their own strengths, size and international competitiveness, a parameter of global economy that transcends beyond borders, nationality and cultural differences.

HUAWEI’s brand value, on the other hand, is also recognized by multiple authoritative agencies and selected for several prestigious brand value lists of the world. For example, HUAWEI was the only Chinese company making the World’s Most Valuable Brand List released by Forbes in 2017; ranked the 49th in the 2017 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list; and climbed 7 places compared with last year to No. 40 on the Brand Finance 2017 Global 500 list of the top most valuable brands in the world.

NUST improves its

QS ranking

ISLAMABAD (PR): NUST has achieved another milestone by attaining a position in 500 world top universities announced by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), UK. NUST is now ranked as 437th in the world, 91 places higher than its previous world universities rankings. NUST has also improved its ranking from 74 to 61 in QS ranking category “Top 50 under 50” announced on 13th July. This category allows some of the world’s top young universities to shine, rewarding those universities which have a great performance in teaching and research which have established themselves in the world rankings in a short space of time. NUST also features amongst the world’s elite institutions in 4 of the 46 subjects area in this year’s QS World University Rankings by subject. NUST stands at 270 in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, 273 in the field of Computer Science and Information Systems, 367 in the field of Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering and 472 in the field of Physics and Astronomy.

Telenor Pakistan launches Sustainability Report

LAHORE (PR): Telenor Pakistan has launched the Sustainability Report 2015-16 that captures a holistic view of the best practices adopted by Telenor Pakistan during the said period and their impact that continues to empower the Pakistani society. “The Sustainability Report 2015-16 effectively summarizes our efforts and testifies our progress in the direction that is beneficial not only to the business but also to the communities we operate in,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan. “At Telenor Pakistan, we are driven by our passion to serve and empower the society which is reflected in the bold steps we took during the past two years and are humbled by the substantial impact it has had on the people,” he added.

The report also highlights Telenor Pakistan’s significant contributions to promoting Responsible Business in the country that include such integral factors as supply chain sustainability and anti-corruption, network resilience during disasters, climate and environment, occupational health & safety, human rights due diligence (HuRiDD), and emergency relief & communications.