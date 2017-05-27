ISLAMABAD - Following are the salient features of National Budget 2017-18, announced by Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq Dar in the National Assembly on Friday:

– The total outlay of the budget 2017-18 is Rs 5,103 billion.

– The size is 4.3 percent higher than the size of the budget 2016-17.

– The resource availability during 2017-18 has been estimated at Rs 4,681.2 billion.

– The net revenue receipts for 2017-18 have been estimated at Rs2,926 billion.

– The provincial share in federal taxes is estimated at Rs2,348.2 billion.

– The net capital receipts for 2017-18 have been estimated at Rs552.5 billion.

– The external receipts in 2017-18 are estimated at Rs837.8 billion, showing an increase of 2.2 percent.

– The overall expenditures during the 2017-18 have been estimated at Rs5,103.8 billion.

– The share of current and development expenditures respectively in total budgetary outlay for 2017-18, is 73.7 percent and 26.3 percent.

– The expenditure on general public service is estimated at Rs2,553.6 billion.

– The development expenditure outside PSDP has been estimated Rs 152.2 billion.

– The size of PSDP is Rs 2113 billion. Out of this Rs 1112 billion has been allocated to provinces, federal PSDP has been estimated at Rs 1001 billion, Rs 377.9 billion allocated for federal ministries and divisions, Rs 380.6 billion allocated for corporations, Rs 30 billion allocated for Prime Minister SDG achievement programme, Rs 40 billion earmarked for special federal development programmes, Rs 12.5 billion allocated for energy, Rs 12.5 billion earmarked for clean drinking water, Rs 7.5 billion allocated for earthquake reconstruction, Rs 5 billion for special provision for competition of CPEC projects, Rs 45 billion allocated for IDPs, Rs 45 billion earmarked for security enhancement and Rs 20 billion allocated for Prime Minister's initiatives and Rs 25 billion for Gas Infrastructure Cess.

– To meet expenditure, bank borrowing has been estimated for 2017-18 at Rs 390.1 billion, which is significantly lower than revised estimates of fiscal year 2016-17.