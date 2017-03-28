MIRPUR: A comprehensive plan has been prepared by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government to overcome shortage of milk and meat in the region, official sources said.

A senior government official told APP that the government has decided to extend all possible assistance and incentives to the private sector to make investments in dairy, poultry and vegetable sectors in the state.

It may be added that milk and yogurt are being sold at Rs90 and Rs110 per litre respectively in the local market against the rates fixed by the local administration in all district and tehsil headquarters.

The official added that provision of latest equipment for promoting dairy, poultry and vegetable farms is the foremost priority of the AJK government and that future prospects are bright for investors intending to set up farms for production of dairy, poultry, fish, and vegetable in

the area.

The recent establishment of poultry and vegetable farms over one hundred kanals land in Mirpur has provided employment opportunities to hundreds of jobless youth and will help overcome shortage of milk and meat considerably in the area.

The proposed construction of farm to market roads and provision of sufficient water and electricity are top priorities of the government for the uplift of this sector, said the official.

He also boasted daily production of over 4,000 litres of milk, and fresh vegetables worth thousands of rupees from the latest private-sector farm and how it speaks volumes about AJK’s potential in this sector.

The AJK government is focused on the promotion of this sector and welcomes private entrepreneurs and investors.