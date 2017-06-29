ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take all necessary measures to meet the tax collection target for the current fiscal year (2016-17).

Chairing a meeting at FBR regarding the state of tax revenue collection, the minister assured the board of his full support for achieving the tax collection targets for FY2017-18. Among others, the meeting was attended by finance secretary, FBR chairman, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and the board.

Dar said that the measures included in the budget for FY2017-18 would enhance the welfare and prosperity of the general public. He emphasized that the budgetary measures were aimed at enabling Pakistan to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Earlier, the FBR Chairman briefed the minister on the tax revenue collected during FY2016-17 and informed the minister that all efforts were being made to attain the collection target for the current fiscal year.