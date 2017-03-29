Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday invited Bahraini investors to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in commercial and tourism sectors.

He was talking to a delegation led by Bahraini Minister for Industries, Commerce and Tourism Zayed R Alzayani at the PM Office in Islamabad.

The prime minister said cooperation between the two countries in economic fields would further strengthen brotherly ties between the two countries.

“Our bilateral relations are founded on shared history, cultural linkages and strong people-to-people contacts,” he said.

Nawaz said the Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain was serving as a human bridge between the two brotherly countries and had been playing an important role in the development and prosperity of both Pakistan and Bahrain.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastagir Khan, Ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik and senior officials.