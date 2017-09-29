Pakistan Railways has outsourced the commercial management of four trains under public private partnership to private sector parties.

The trains were outsourced under Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules, 2004 through competitive, fair and transparent bidding process.

However, Pakistan Railways has not privatised any passenger train since 2012, official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

They said the trains which were outsourced by Pakistan Railways included Night Coach, Hazara Express, Fareed Express and Shalimar Express.

The sources said that Pakistan Railways was getting revenue of Rs 4416.842 million per annum and Rs368.070 million per month from four outsourced trains.

Pakistan Railways was earning Rs4.416 billion annually after outsourcing the commercial management of four passenger trains as compared to the earning of Rs1.761 billion before outsourcing, they added.