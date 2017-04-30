LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit has urged the government to develop supportive policies for the livestock sector, which has the potential to lead the process of economic revival.

While speaking at the Quaid-e-Millat Liaqat Ali Khan Award ceremony organised by Kisan Wing, he said that agriculture and livestock sector are significant parts of the country’s economy. He said that Pakistan is a 4th largest milk producer in the world with an annual production of over 40 billion litres. He said that this is huge potential but this sector is operating mostly in the informal economy and not contributing to the national economy. He said that dairy farming sector in Pakistan should be revamped on modern lines to tap its huge potential.

The LCCI president said that livestock accounts for around 12 percent for the GDP and its value is higher than all the agricultural products including major, minor crops and fruits & vegetables. He said that a little focus towards this important sector and public-private partnership could yield miraculous results.

Basit said that appetite for Pakistani meat is strong in both domestic and export markets. He said that exports of live animals should be marginalised and only meat be exported to get maximum benefits. He said that 15 percent milk is wasted in transportation requires instant remedies. More chillers on farmlands need to be established, these can operate through join ownership of farmers, he added. He said that the chillers should be operated on no-profit-no-loss basis through interest free loan from the state, returnable in five years time.

He said that poultry meat accounts for around 25 percent of domestic food requirements. The major means to cut cost in poultry is through reducing all import items, involved in industry, to zero level. He said that local research institutes are required to develop lair-chick farms and establish hatcheries within the vicinities of broiler farms in order to cut the cost of transportation and to keep the overall cost minimal in domestic market.

“In order to root out rural poverty it is recommended to provide five buffaloes, 10 goats and three acres to widows in each village. Once these are in place, poverty reduction will be ensured, he added. He said that the government should set a target of 5 percent per year growth for livestock produce which can easily be achieved if the livestock investment from the state remains concentrated on composite projects from embryo development to export of meat for the farm.

He said that efforts must be directed to minimise the intermediaries between the farmer and domestic market on one hand, and between the farmer and the international market on the other hand.

He said that agriculture, livestock and dairy sectors can help achieve the targets of economic development, export growth, food security and poverty alleviation therefore policymakers must focus these areas in forthcoming budget.