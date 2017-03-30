BankIslami extends strategic alliance with Honda Atlas

LAHORE (PR): BankIslami Pakistan Limited and Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited have extended their agreement for the year 2017. With the successful completion of One year of Alliance, both BankIslami and Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited have re-pledged to mutually serve the Automobile Industry of Pakistan and fulfil customers' vehicle requirements by offering valuable Honda products coupled with Shariah compliant Auto financing solutions.

Moreover, this alliance will provide attractively priced Honda vehicles through Islami Auto Finance under market competitive terms and conditions. The agreement was signed by Yasser Abbas, Head- Islami Auto Finance, BankIslami and Nadeem Azam, General Manager- Sales & Marketing, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbas said, "Based on the success of our initial agreement executed in April, 2016, we feel that this extension is a milestone for both the organisations and for the customers, who will be able to Drive their Dream Car, the most Convenient way via BankIslami's Islami Auto Finance."

LSE holds conference on Pakistan economy

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore School of Economics (LSE) has hosted its Thirteenth International Annual Conference on Management of the Pakistan Economy at its Main Burki Campus on Wednesday.

The theme of this conference was “Igniting Technology led growth in Pakistan: Role of Monetary, Fiscal and Investment Policies”. The two-day event will be devoted to discussions on past successes and constraints on technology-led growth and to draw guidance on how macro and micro level policies can contribute to accelerating economic growth in Pakistan.

The conference started with a keynote address by Dr. Shahid Amjad Chaudhry (Rector, Lahore School of Economics) to set the stage for the detailed discussions held at the conference to explore how monetary, fiscal, investment and governance policies can help ignite Technology Led Growth in Pakistan.

He remarked that the issues the Conference aimed to address the issues confronted by Pakistan’s economy at present.

AkzoNobel, WCLA to

restore Food Street

LAHORE (PR): AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited (ANPL), the Pakistan arm of the world’s leading global paints and performance coatings company, has announced that it will be entering into negotiations for a partnership with the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) to paint the Lahore Fort Food Street.

ANPL Chief Executive Jehanzeb Khan and Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari expressed their intent to work together for the restoration of the Walled City Lahore on March 29, 2017 at the AkzoNobel head office in Lahore.

The project would become part of AkzoNobel’s global ‘Human Cities’ initiative, which show cases the company’s commitment to helping the world’s urban areas deliver a stronger sense of community purpose, pride, and happiness.

This repainting of the heritage site will brings together the art of creation, beauty, history, remembrance and uniqueness with the latest science and technology used in the conservation through the language of colours.

Meezan Bank, MasterCard launch contactless

payment solution

KARACHI (PR): Meezan Bank, the first and largest Islamic bank of Pakistan, in partnership with MasterCard, a leading company in the global payments industry, recently announced the launch of Pakistan’s first contactless card solution – an innovative product that has been developed to further strengthen the country’s digital payment eco-system.

Meezan Bank’s new contactless Debit Card, powered by MasterCard will enable customers to make payments by simply tapping their cards and entering their PIN upon checkout –eliminating the need to swipe their cards at payment terminals.

Commenting on the launch, Ariful Islam, Deputy CEO - Meezan Bank said: “Meezan Bank is pleased to be the first issuer in Pakistan to provide contactless payment solutions to its customers. Our existing debit cards will be upgraded to a more convenient and safer payment solution equipped with the latest technology, which provides more effective protection against card cloning and skimming.”

Bank Alfalah posts profit after tax of Rs7.9b

KARACHI (PR): Bank Alfalah’s 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held in Karachi on Tuesday, where the Bank’s shareholders approved the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016, with the Bank registering Profit after tax of Rs7.900 billion in December 2016 as against Rs7.523 billion in December 2015.

Earnings per Share were reported at Rs4.96, improving by 4.8 percent from Rs4.73 reported in December 2015. The AGM was chaired by Abdulla Khalil Al Mutawa, Director of the Bank and attended by other Board members including Khalid Mana Saeed Al Otaiba, Efstratios Georgios Arapoglou, Khalid Qurashi, Kamran Y Mirza and Atif Bajwa.

During the briefing on the key aspects of the financial performance, the Shareholders were informed that the year 2016 remained challenging for the industry in general, due to the continued low interest rate regime and narrowing spreads. Despite the challenges, the Bank’s Profit after Tax reflected an increase of 5 percent from last year.

Karachi Biennale, Pakistan Cables collaborate for ‘Reel on Hai’

KARACHI (PR): The Outreach Committee of the Karachi Biennale 2017 organised the unveiling of 12th reel as part of the ongoing ‘Reel On Hai’ at KMC Sports Complex in Karachi. Pakistan Cables Limited is the main activity partner for ‘Reel On Hai’.

The chief guest at the ceremony was Kalimur Rahman, Mahvesh and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation. The reel pays tribute to the legacy of renowned philanthropist, Abdul Sattar Edhi. Karachi based artist, Javeria Arshad, has painted it. The event was widely attended by professionals from art, media and business communities.

‘Reel on Hai’ is a unique corporate social initiative undertaken by Karachi Biennale in collaboration with Pakistan Cables. The reels will be installed in schools, parks, hospitals and universities all over Karachi where artists will work on site to engage the local community.

Kingston College imparting education through modern techniques

LAHORE (PR): Kingston College is a modern international school that promises to be a culturally diverse community striving to deliver an exemplary curriculum with an international perspective to foster the intellect and character of each student.

The campus is spread over 150 kanals with a wide variety of plants to accommodate over 3000 students. Located at 1-upper Canal Jallo Lahore, the college is easily accessible via signal free roads. The school will offer co-education till grade 5, thereafter boys & girls will be divided into two separate blocks with different entrances.

Kingston College has renowned foreign qualified staff and faculty for every discipline. Classrooms comprise of interactive smart white boards. Foreign languages are taught by special French, Arabic and Mandarin teachers. Kingston College employs modern teaching methodologies that allow young students to learn in an interactive and friendly way.