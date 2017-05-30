ISLAMABAD - All field offices of Federal Board Revenue (FBR) will remain open and observe extended working hours on May 30 and 31, 2017 until 6:00pm for collection of duties/taxes. Field offices of Federal Board of Revenue has established liaison with the SBP, NBP and authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan in their jurisdiction to ensure transfer of tax collection from these branches before or on May 31, 2017 to the respective offices of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date so as to account for the same toward the collection for the month of May, 2017.