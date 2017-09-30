JS Bank’s Noman Azhar represents Pakistan for Hult Prize at UNHQ

KARACHI (PR): Noman Azhar, Country Head Branchless Banking JS Bank, has joined Hult Prize Pakistan Board as a mentor and advisor. He has been selected for this honorary position due to his vast experience and expertise in the field of digital financial services and his efforts towards creation & promotion of a social and financial ecosystem for the underserved people of Pakistan. He represented Pakistan at the recently held Hult Prize Finals at the United Nations Headquarters.

Noman is one of the brightest young professionals to have been regularly raising the Pakistani flag at different platforms for his contributions in the digital financial services sector, both locally and internationally. He has a background of working within the telecom, technology and banking industry making him an ideal resource for the upcoming challenging era of digital financial services.

He would also be mentoring the winning team of the prestigious Hult Prize, Roshni Rides. Roshni Rides constitutes a team of four Pakistan born US students, who won the 1 million US dollar prize money for their creative idea. They proposed an idea to establish a transport network for 200 million urbanized refugees in South Asia, who do not have access to resources like markets, schools, hospitals, and places of employment. The concept which made their idea unique is the use of solar powered rickshaws.

METRO, Unilever Food Solutions collaborate

LAHORE (PR): METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan and Unilever Food Solutions have collaborated again to educate professional chefs from the HoReCa (hotels, restaurants & caterers) industry, as part of their “Food Safety Principles” program at four METRO locations; namely at Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad & Karachi.

The program was inaugurated by Azfar Ali, & Giovanni Soranzo, from METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan management and Yasir Bashir, key account manager, Unilever Food Solutions. As part of the program, roadshows were conducted to educate chefs and kitchen staff on the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) regulations, especially on how to make their kitchens compliant to PFA requirements, and on how to avoid food contamination so they can serve their customers with hygienic food.

Azfar Ali (senior head of operations) said: “The aim of these roadshows is to provide quality products to business professionals and set a high quality benchmark in the market. It will also help the chefs and kitchen staff to understand the importance of hygiene and the regulations related to it.”

Water salinity level decreases around Gorano reservoir

THARPARKAR (PR): The quality of water wells around Gorano reservoir has improved in last 10 months as third-party laboratory report, submitted to Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), says that the salinity level of wells has decreased. The lab report has certified that “an overall decrease in TDS (salinity) over a period of 10 months is observed in Gorano pond and peripheral areas.” An independent monitoring consultant, Global Environmental Labs (GEL) has been evaluating samples of 15 wells situated in villages around Gorano pond and submitting to SEPA as regular environment monitoring obligation. Gorano reservoir is a 1500 acres pond situated in Taulka of Islamkot, where Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), mining firm operating in Thar Coal Block II, discharging natural groundwater (with no industrial or domestic effluent) essentially required to be extracted for construction of Pakistan’s first mechanized open pit coal mine.

Faisal Iqbal Siddiqui, GM Technical, SECMC said that recent water quality results by an independent monitor are very encouraging. He said that they have been discharging water in Gorano Reservoir since March 2017 and claims of polluting water wells in surroundings have proved unsubstantiated after the lab report. He argued that they are utilizing mine water to grow crops under two different pilot projects of bio-saline agriculture. “Results are encouraging as we have been able to grow cotton, vegetables and different varieties of fodder,” he said.

COMSATS dedicates Physics Colloquium to Prof Riazuddin

LAHORE (PR): The Physics Colloquium has been dedicated to Prof Riazuddin by the Department of Physics, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Lahore.

The colloquium was attended by faculty, students and researchers from COMSATS and from various other universities to learn about different fascinating topics in the field of physics from the leading theoretical physicists of the country Prof Asghar Qadir, Prof Amer Iqbal and Prof Babar Qureshi. The Physics Colloquium paid tribute to one of the most eminent Physicists of Pakistan Prof Riazuddin.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, Director, COMSATS Lahore, inaugurated the event. He said that such initiatives can help to promote Physics in the country. He appreciated the efforts of Dr Ashfaq, HOD, Physics; Dr Shabana Nisar and physics faculty for arranging such productive event.

LAHORE: Punjab finance minister Dr Ayesha is being presented a bouquet during Tax Clinic Beauty Salon Workshop.

LAHORE: Bahria International Hospital doctors successfully conducting Corneal Transplant surgery.

LAHORE: Chairman Tariq Nisar addresses after inauguration of Sakina Bashir Dialysis Centre at Life Hospital.