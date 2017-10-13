There is something to be admired about North Korea; with just two dozen bombs up her sleeves, it has defied all odds and keeps staring into the eyes of Uncle Sam. Kim Jong Un’s strategy is clear, they may not be able to hit United States (US) directly but they are intent on creating a lot of nonsense in the region’. While we may not like the way Kim Jong Un and Trump do their hair, I suppose we must be glad for the fact that nuclear deterrence still works in a highly asymmetric strategic environment; especially if you have Russian and Chinese over watching it as referees.

North Korea’s unrest is a sign that Eurasia is transforming like shifting sands and Russian and Chinese led colossus is now becoming a reality. As stated by one of the leading strategists of Russian Federation, Mr Aleksandr Dugin, the core of the unipolar world under the captaincy of US has started cracking, and these cracks have started to show, despite the efforts of Washington to rule the world in accordance with its own national interests by depriving other states and nations of their real sovereignty.

The American hegemony needs to be checked and rolled back, and, at one point it will be; US’ ability to keep global dictatorship flourishing has limits. There is a need for global community to fight against it. Capitalism is dying has reached its natural limit. There is only one path left to the world- that of the economic system, to collapse in upon itself. Liberalism is the international Swamp and a dying ideology, the world needs a Nuremberg Trial for Liberalism, the last totalitarian political ideology of Modernity.

Eurasianism is the new paradigm; time has come for a vision of world history based on geopolitics and the virility of diverse civilizations. The days of unipolarity are gone, the world at large should accept multi-polarity. The international system can only be stabilized by a multipolar world, which recognizes all cultures and philosophies and accommodates sensitivities of smaller and medium sized states.

President Putin’s ability to restore semblance of stability in Syrian conflict, initiative to help solve Aghanistan imbroglio and partner with China to develop a parallel power system in Eurasia are some of the trends that Dugin has been propagating for so long in the past decade. Dugin is also a proponent of idea of “Big Spaces”: with the globe is divided into strategic zones and spaces, Pakistan and West Asia fall within the Pan Eurasian Zone and fit the Russian design of alternate future.

Pakistan’s current strategic balancing must be seen in context of shifting sands of Eurasia. We remained allied and loyal to a transatlantic power for too long and our Anglophone psychology, nurtured over seven decades due to the elite’s natural interaction with United Kingdom and North America has developed a genetic code of comfort. Conversely Pakistan is also taken for granted by the Anglophone masters: sometimes pampered, sometimes spanked, this naughty boy is not supposed to think out of the Anglophone Box.

So when James Mattis says that US believes the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passes through disputed territory, it is that Anglophone genetic code he is addressing. It also reflects the frustration of the Western block in dealing with Russo-Chinese colossus, no wonder James Mattis took pains to included One Belt One Road (OBOR) into the discussion and conveyed a rather rude message to China that OBOR was indigestible.

While our mainstream media relies on small international radar, filtered to reach us via our Anglophone genetic code, it is important that we discuss other ideas and proponents of alternative international system. Even if we don’t understand Chinese and Russian language, we can find quality English outlets from Eurasia like Pravda, RT, Ruptly, Katehon, CGTN, Global Times and China Daily to at least get out of our Anglophone logic bubble and peep into this side of the Atlantic; to understand the message that Russia and China are next door and are doing pretty well without American assistance.

With China-Russia-Pakistan triangle shaping up, and we saw its manifestation in two military exercises in Russia and China, warming up of a Eurasian bonhomie and affability is very natural. The realignment of power in our part of the world warrants that we must get acquainted with Russian and Chinese thoughts on geopolitics and discuss the movers and shakers of contemporary cabal of Eurasian thought.

Dugin also projected a Turkik-Slav alliance, where two great people of Old Russian and Turkish empires could join hands to check the menace of global instability. It may be interesting to note that Turco-Russia relations are becoming confortable and strategic in nature and the dream of Eurasian renaissance could become a reality in future. While James Mattis and co keep bashing Pakistan, the US policy makers need to introspect, why is Uncle Sam losing allies at this pace and is it sustainable? Turkey despite being a linchpin of NATO’s defense has opted to befriend Russia; more recently we saw King Salman of KSA travelling with a large entourage to Moscow and opening a new era of Russo-Arab relations. KSA-Russia meet is being seen as a tectonic shift in international relations.

Trump’s confused presidency and twitter diplomacy has already created serious challenges to the White House and Capitol Hill. A multipolar world is taking shape and its future trajectory will depend upon a contest between the contemporary traditionalist imperialist block hiding behind the façade of liberalism and the proponents of Dugin’s world. US must realize that the sooner the better.

With 210 Million resilient and energetic people, Pakistan has become a confluence of civilizations; those who projected isolation of Pakistan may be frustrated; it may not be farfetched to say that the corridors of economic development like CPEC may become the corridors of peace for entire Eurasia.