“Imagination is more important than knowledge.

Knowledge is limited.

Imagination encircles the world.

”

–Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein, a German-born theoretical physicist, revolutionized the fundamentals of physics, established by Sir Isaac Newton since 1600s by cementing his theorems, known as the general theory of relativity.

It allowed for a more precise estimate of planetary orbits around the sun, which Isaac Newton’s theory lacked.

It provided a nuanced description of how gravitational forces worked, where space and time are linked objects that moved on a constant speed, the speed of light.

This theory was also used to prove the existence of black holes and how light bends due to the force of gravitational waves.



His others three papers focused on photoelectric effect, Brownian motion and most importantly, the matter and energy relationship where he came up with the equation of “E=mc2”, implying that tiny particles of matter could be converted into huge amounts of energy, indicating the development of atomic power, all in a single year.

Though a staunch pacifist, Einstein clogged on the theme, in order to prevent physicists in developing an atomic bomb, but unfortunately, he had already started the process by leading the way.

