The current government certainly knows how to play its cards, give appreciation where it is due and amend relations.

Italian archaeologist, Dr Luca Maria Olivieri, was awarded the Sitara-e-Imitaz (the third highest civilian award in Pakistan) by President Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day in recognition of his work for the country.



For almost seven decades, Italy and Pakistan have collaborated in the field of archaeology.

This relationship started from 1958, when a joint venture was initiated to set up the Swat Museum.

Dr Luca and his team have been involved in excavation, preservation and restoration of archaeological sites in Pakistan.



During the insurgency in Swat, the government of Italy was especially concerned about the museum.

A proof of this was that as soon as it was damaged in a bomb blast, they released funds for its reconstruction.

Pakistan suffers at the hands of these terrorists.

A lot of resources go into the rehabilitation of the area.

The first concern is the infrastructure.

In such times, if efforts are being made to restore important sites, they are worthy of appreciation.



Due to these efforts, Swat witnessed a 150 percent increase in the number of tourists to archaeologist sites in 2013-2014.

A recognition, such as the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, of the work and the kind of effort that Italian archaeologists are putting in greatly increases the chances of an increase in their dedication towards the job and also, friendlier ties between the two nations.

Over the years, Pakistan and Italy have enjoyed good diplomatic ties and trade has only enhanced.

Pakistan also gets millions of dollars under the Pakistan Italian Debt for Development Swap Agreement to set up healthcare, education and sanitation projects.

Italian investors are also encouraged to invest in Pakistan.

Hence it is very important to value the friendship between the two countries as quoted by the Italian ambassador, Stephano Pontecorvo.



The only concern at this point is that very few international archaeologists and missions are working in Pakistan.

Most of them have an orientation towards Afghanistan because of the flow of funds.

The international community needs to realise that Pakistan, instead of being a sponsor of terrorism, suffers greatly because of terrorist attacks.

It has so much more to show for itself, including a vibrant history and our culture.

Investments in archaeology, fine arts, and protecting our national heritage are essential to keep our peaceful identity alive.

