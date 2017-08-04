ISLAMABAD - Former PTI member MNA Ayesha Gulalai Wazir’s allegations against Imran Khan and his other party leaders will now formally be discussed in the parliament, as Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) has planned to form a committee to thoroughly probe the accusations.

The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle (treasury and PTI) have seemingly ‘planned’ to discuss the ‘burning issue’ in the Friday’s National Assembly proceedings.

The lower house of parliament will witness arguments in ‘favour and against’ the allegations of former member of PTI (Ayesha Gulalai). The house is most likely to see uproar on this particular matter.

The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) may form a committee comprising members of different political parties to investigate the matter in length, background discussions with lawmakers shared with TheNation.

Gulalai the other day (Tuesday) levelled serious allegations of women harassment as well as corruption against PTI Chief Imran Khan and some of his close aides. Gulalai, elected to the National Assembly on a reserved seat of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), announced to quit his party over the alleged ill-treatment. However, she will not quit her National Assembly’s seat.

When contacted, Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Shaista Pervaiz Malik said that WPC has taken strong notice of the matter of Ayesha Gilalai’s alleged harassment allegations against PTI Imran Khan.

“The working council of WPC discussed in length and it was unanimously decided that the issue calls for unbiased and transparent investigation”, said Secretary WPC sharing that the caucus will surely form a committee to probe this matter. “We will definitely invite PTI’s lawmakers to give their suggestion in the committee but they never participate in the WPC’s meeting”, she said.

The WPC in a press release said the members Working Council agreed that the media both electronic and print and social media need to be careful in reporting such matters as they tend to cause irreparable damage to women’s empowerment. The council members also underscored the need to protect the dignity and integrity of women, especially the women parliamentarians who are viewed as role models.

“Repercussions of casting shadows on their reputation are far-reaching because negative reporting erects barriers to women’ socio-economic and political advancement”, they said.

It was further emphasised that the mud-slinging must be stopped on female parliamentarians and any issues must be dealt with more articulately and in a dignified manner. “Otherwise such behaviours tend to perpetuate stereo-typical mindsets towards women parliamentarians, as this will close doors for those women who are aiming to stepping into politics and this need to discourage at all costs, caucus said collectively”, it added.

Talking to The Nation, PPP’s Shazia Marri said that there should be complete investigation into this matter. “As do I think, Ayesha needs to produce evidences at proper forum”, she remarked.

Whereas, PTI’s Shireen Mazari said there are mere allegations. “The WPC has become a PML-N caucus. They didn’t have the courage to even condemn Khwaja Asif and now they are being used by PML-N again”, Mazari said talking to this scribe.

The WPC, a couple of months before, reportedly become controversial after the division between treasury and opposition MNAs on Dr Shireen’s verbal clash with Khawaja Asif. As PTI wants to discuss the issue in the WPC but it could not be discussed.

The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) was actually formed in the Parliament of Pakistan, under the leadership of Dr Fehmida Mirza, former Speaker of the National Assembly, was considered a milestone in the country’s parliamentary history to cause of women’s rights in Pakistan.

Furthermore, Lawyer Raja Basharat has also filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan, seeking Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman's disqualification on the basis of "shameful" allegations of harassment levelled against him by former PTI lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai.