QUETTA - Balakh Sher Badini, a notorious commander and handler of social media cell of Balochistan Liberation Army, yesterday surrendered and announced joining the national mainstream at Frontier Corps Madadgar Centre.

Addressing a press conference, Balakh Sher Badini said, “I am a patriotic Pakistani and a brave Baloch. I know well the skill of fighting and henceforth will fight for Pakistan only.”

Badini admitted, “I was involved in anti-state propaganda due to immaturity. I was also heading a social media network from abroad. Now I have come to my own country.” Balakh Sher Badini appealed to the Baloch youth to acquire knowledge and work for the uplift of Pakistan.

Speaking on this occasion, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said anti-state elements would not be allowed to create unrest and lawlessness in the country.

The home minister, flanked by FC Quetta Sector in-charge Brig Khalid Baig, Balochistan government spokesman Anwalul Haq Kakar, Quetta DC Engineer Abdul Latif Kakar and other high officials, lauded the LBA ex-commander for renouncing violence and subversive activities. He termed his surrender an excellent example for those sitting abroad. He said the Frontier Corps would provide full security to Badini and his family.

Sarfraz Bugti reiterated Pakistan and Balochistan were inseparable, adding no country, organisation and person would be allowed to damage the province as well as the motherland.

Chiding the separatists dwelling abroad, the home minister noted they were trying to enforce their agenda in the province. The elements that were targeting security forces, doctors, teachers and others in Balochistan were living a luxurious life in foreign countries, averred Bugti, adding their aim was to hamper the uplift of Balochistan and Pakistan. He vehemently announced they would not be able to accomplish their nefarious designs because the people had become aware of their negative and anti-Pakistan propaganda. He commended the tireless endeavours of Balochistan Frontier Corps for maintaining law and order and fighting the war against terrorism.

Balochistan government spokesman Anwarul Haq Kakar told media persons that Balakh Sher Badini had been associated with the proscribed organisation for last five years, remained a commander of this organisation in Noshki and was heading a social media cell. He revealed several other people in Balochistan had joined the national mainstream, adding joining of Balakh Sher Badini was of great significance. He said Badini was in close contact with other social media teams and they also wanted to come to their homes. Responding to a query, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said the Foreign Office could give details of the separatists who were living in UAE and other countries.