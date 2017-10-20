MASTUNG - At least 47 people sustained injuries in two hand grenade attacks – one in Balochistan’s northwest district of Mastung and the other in port city of Gwadar – on Thursday.

According to police, a hand grenade exploded with a powerful bang near Sultan Shaheed Chowk in Mastung, injuring 21 persons. The subversive attack also partially damaged four shops and two vehicles on the spot, the police said.

The rescue teams immediately shifted eight wounded persons to Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Hospital and seven patients to District Headquarters Hospital Mastung.

“Imran, a Mastung blast victim, was shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta,” confirmed Dr Waseem Baig, the hospital spokesman, adding his condition now was out of danger.

Meanwhile, over two dozen labourers were injured in another hand grenade attack on a local hotel in Gwadar.

“As many as 26 labourers sustained injuries when terrorists hurled a hand grenade on a local hotel at Syed Hashmi Avenue on Airport Road,” said Gwadar DIG police Nadeem Hussain.

The DIG revealed the hotel was attacked when labourers were busy having food. Some of the workers were reportedly wounded due to stampede. He said 15 of the labourers were from Sindh and 11 from Punjab. He added three of the critically injured had been referred to Karachi for treatment.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai and Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri condemned the attacks in Mastung and Gwadar and expressed profound sorrow and grief over the terror incidents.

They ordered the law-enforcing agencies to mobilise all resources to wipe out menace of terrorism from the province. They directed the health authorities to provide the best healthcare facilities to the wounded.

On May 13, Baloch Liberation Army gunmen shot dead 10 workers in Gwadar. The surge in terror attacks has jolted the naturally-rich but terror-plagued Balochistan, raising questions over the security lapses.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri issued directives for placing security on high alert in the wake of recent terror attacks in Quetta, Mastung and Gwadar. He also ordered coordinated crackdowns against anti-state elements throughout the province.

He ordered IG Police, home secretary and all divisional commissioners and DIGs to keep security on high alert.

Punjab forensic team visits blast site

The Punjab Forensic Laboratory team arrived Quetta on Thursday for the investigation of a suicide attack on Elite Force truck in the city. The team visited Sariab Road and collected evidences.