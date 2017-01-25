QUETTA - At least five people were killed and scores injured in rain-related incidents in various parts of Balochistan yesterday while rains and snowfall in mountainous areas continued, turning the weather extremely cold in the province.

The provincial capital of Balochistan received 42mm rain as recorded by the Met Office. Further rains and snowfall within the next 24 hours have been forecast.

The district administration sources said villages near Mirani Dam were being evacuated in view of a likely disaster in the aftermath of torrential rains.

According to details, rain and light snowfall in mountainous areas started between wee hours of Sunday and Monday night and continued for 24 hours in Quetta, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Muslim Bagh, Loralai, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Kalat, Mastung, Kharan, Panjgur, Nokandi, Turbat, Kohlu, Gwadar, Ghagai, Dalbandi and Washuk.

Casualties were reported in various parts of Balochistan. A vehicle was swept away by the rainwater in Qilla Abdullah, killing one Qahir Khan and wounding his two associates.

In another incident, a woman died when a wall collapsed in Quetta. Another person, Abdul Basit, lost his life in Kharan when a wall collapsed. In Noshki, Abdur Razzaq sustained injuries after a roof caved in.

At least two people were killed and three others sustained injuries when a roof collapsed due to torrential rains in district Sherani.

According to details, two people, including a kid, were killed when the roof of the house of Abdul Hakim Sherani fell down in village Sarokai, district Sherani. In addition, a man and two children were also injured.

Sherani Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hayat Kakar, confirming the casualties, said the incident took place due to rains.

Several areas and main roads in Quetta came under water. The flow of water on roads suspended traffic flow, irking pedestrians and other commuters.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director Aslam Tareen said all-out efforts were underway to drain out water from all the affected houses in Quetta through special pumps.

Some mud houses and tents of nomads were also damaged in Baloch Colony, Nawan Killi, Browry Road, Killi Kotwal and other areas of Quetta, said Quetta Deputy Commissioner Engineer Abdul Wahid Kakar, adding people have been evacuated from the affected houses and eatables along with other essential items had been provided to them.

Met Office Director Akramu Din predicted more rain and snowfall within next 24 hours, adding this spell would continue till Thursday. He forecast rains more than routine in February. The Met Office recorded 42mm rain in Quetta, 18mm in Kalat, 7mm in Zhob and Nokandi and 1mm in Gwadar. The provincial government has issued travelling advisory in view of the rains and snowfall.

It has now become a routine matter in Quetta that there is no electricity and gas after rainfall. The low pressure of gas and power outages perturbed residents in the freezing temperature.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) said the technical faults of 11KV lines caused by the rain had been removed and power supply to the feeders concerned restored.

The Qesco spokesman said the 11KV feeders were affected, triggering suspension of power supply to Jinnah Road, Airport, Brewry, Kirani, Alam Khan, Nawan Killi, Sariab and Satellite Town.