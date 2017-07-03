LOS ANGELES-The prop may have gone for some big bucks, but that isn't even close to being the biggest 'Star Wars' item auctioned off during the week.

It's an elegant weapon for a more civilized age — and it went for a lot of coin.

The lightsaber prop used by Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back sold recently for nearly half a million dollars to the Ripley company, which is based in Orlando, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The lightsaber was part of the collection owned by producer Gary Kurtz and may be on display at one of the Believe It or Not locations around the country, but the company hasn't specified which one yet, the newspaper reported.

The lightsaber may have gone for some big bucks ($450,000), but that isn't even close to being the biggest Star Wars item auctioned off during the week. That distinction belongs to an original R2-D2 unit used for the original trilogy that sold for nearly $3 million.

The 43-inch-tall unit was sold through the auction house Profiles in History and was compiled from parts used throughout filming the original films.