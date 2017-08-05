Lahore-LACAS Mein KuchKhaas presented globally renowned comedian Jeremy McLellan in a packed show yesterday at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore.

People from all walks of life attended the show and seats were filled up quickly and surprisingly on time.

McLellan is an acclaimed South Carolina comic dubbed as one of the "New Faces of Comedy "by the prestigious Just for Laughs International Comedy Festival in Montreal.

His material covers a wide range of topics, writing often about his love for biryani and his humorous commentary on American politics, immigration and Islam phobia.

His understanding of Islam, the diversity of Muslims and Pakistani culture has made him popular among Pakistanis. A trained dental practitioner, He is also is currently in Pakistan as part of a dental mission steam that aims to provide free dental care to the less fortunate.

Indeed this series of standup shows is manifest of LACAS and KuchKhaas’ shared vision to cultivate and support arts and culture in Pakistan and to foster constructive civic engagement through the transformative power of the arts.

Both LACAS and KuchKhaas believe that the development and promotion of arts and culture is essential to the building of a vibrant, engaged and constructive community.