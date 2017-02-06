JEDDAH: Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan recently spoke about her relationship with Islam and how reciting the Holy Quran made her feel content.

In an interview with the Arab TV show Siwar Shoaib which is hosted by Shoaib Rashid, the actress divulged into how she had prayed like Muslims do and also fasted for three days during the holy month of Ramazan.

"I did Ramadan for three days with my friend from Kuwait, it was hard but it was good. It felt good," said the Mean Girls star.

Lohan was asked about how her photo holding the Holy Quran went viral over the internet to which the actress responded by stating that her intention was not just to hold a religious book. She referred to the Holy Quran as 'a solace and a safe thing for me to have'. Lohan was disappointed that people in America judged her for it and were saying 'nasty things' about her after the picture went viral.

Lindsay Lohan surprised all when she said during the show that she read 15 pages from the Holy Quran and even practiced writing some verses down in Arabic. The 30-eyar-old actress stated that she listened to the holy book on her cellphone through an application.

In response to the question as to whether or not she felt something special when she read the Holy Quran, Lohan replied, "I feel calm."

The interview ended on a fun note when Shoaib said to the Hollywood actress, "Thank you, Lindsay, and see you in heaven, soon Insha’Allah."

The actress gave a witty reply , "Hope not like soon enough".

During the show, she also had a Kuwaiti traditional rice dish and even licked her fingers in satisfaction afterward.