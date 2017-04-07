Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is all set to release its city Peshawar's first ever international movie.

Peshawar, capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was for years hit by militancy and unrest but will soon roll out the red carpet for “Project Peshawar”, which will be released in the US, UK, Canada and Holland.

“The film… revolves around a London-based character who falls in love with a girl from Peshawar through the internet and travels there only to discover that it was a mere trap to kidnap him,” the film’s director Irshu Bangash told AFP.

Filming took place in Peshawar, as well as in the UK and Canada. The movie will be released in English, Dutch, Urdu and Pashto, which the language spoken by the Pashtun tribal people living in the mountainous border areas between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Peshawar, once the cradle of Pashtun cinema, has long suffered in Pakistan’s war on militancy.

It was the site of the country’s deadliest ever attack, a Taliban assault on an army-run school in 2014 that left more than 150 people dead, most of them children.

That bloodshed scarred Pakistanis, already grimly accustomed to atrocities, spurring a crackdown that has seen militant violence drop significantly in the past two years.

As security improves cinema is seeing a renaissance.

Bangash said the red carpet premiere will be held in Peshawar ahead of the film’s release, which he said would be in the next two months.