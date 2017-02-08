Lahore-Persian traditional music relies on both improvisation and composition, and is based on a series of scales and tunes which must be memorized.

Walled City of Lahore Authority in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council and Khana Farhang-e-Iran, Lahore hosted two days musical performances of Iranian Music Band Kook. The music band performed at Shahi Hammam and Alhamra Arts Council with famous qawwal Sher Miandad.

Iran Pak Sur Sangeet marked its 38th Anniversary of the Revolution of Islamic Republic of Iran. They presented a Persian classic musical performance to mark this auspicious occasion with the collaboration Kook Band and Sher Miandad Qawwal. Every year, ten-day celebrations, known as Dahey-e-Fajr, are held across the country to mark this event.

The traditional music of Iran is a note, a call from the artiste’s innermost consciousness. It is an expression of the joys, loves, sorrows, efforts and struggles.

Iranian classical music continues to function as a spiritual tool as it has throughout its history. Persian traditional music or classical music is the traditional and indigenous music of Persian-speaking countries. The musical performance enthralled the audience with the rhythmic and spiritual melodies. Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said, “Iran and Pakistan share strong cultural ties and in my opinion this friendship should be flourish. We should support these singers and appreciate them. These types of cultural exchange activities should be more organised to bring these two countries closer.”

The performance at Alhamra was attended by a large number of people. The classical Persian music was played by the Kook Band. Amir Mardana, Muhammad Baqar Zinali, Amir Pervaiz Ahmedi, Syed Jalalian, Zaman Kheri, Syed Ali Sehfi were the band members who performed typical classical music. Sher Miandad Qawwal performed qawali with the Iranian music band.

The members of the band were also given a guided tour of the royal trail inside walled city. They experienced the narrow streets and colourful bazaars of the walled city Lahore and also the restored area of the Delhi gate trail. They were taken to Wazir Khan Mosque and Chowk Kotwali where they were also given a Rangeela rickshaw ride.