Hum Awards are back again with their 5th epsisode this year. The mega star-studded event is set to take place on April 29th, in Lahore.

The HUM TV network has so far announced the nominations for their viewers’ choice category which includes, Best Actor Male / Female, Best Drama Serial, Best OST, Best Music Single, Best On-screen Couple and Best Music Video.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

BEST ACTOR MALE POPULAR

Feroz Khan – Gul-e-Rana

Mikaal Zulfiqar – Sange Mar Mar

Humayun Saeed – Bin Roye

Hamza Ali Abbasi – Man Mayyal

Osman Khalid Butt – Sanam

Ahsan Khan – Udaari

BEST ACTOR FEMALE POPULAR

Sajal Ali – Gul-e-Rana

Urwa Hocane – Udaari

Iqra Aziz – Choti Si Zindagi

Mahira Khan – Bin Roye

Maya Ali – Man Mayyal

Amina Sheikh – Pakeeza

BEST ON-SCREEN COUPLE

Feroz Khan & Sajal Ali – Gul-e-Rana

Urwa Hocane & Farhan Saeed – Udaari

Humayun Saeed & Mahira Khan – Bin Roye

Mikaal Zulfiqar & Kubra Khan – Sange Mar Mar

Hamza Ali Abbasi & Maya Ali – Man Mayyal

Shehzad Sheikh & Iqra Aziz – Choti Si Zindagi

BEST DRAMA SERIAL POPULAR

Gul-e-Rana

Choti Si Zindagi

Sange Mar Mar

Man Mayyal

Bin Roye

Udaari

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

Sajna Ve Sajna – Udaari

Sange Mar Mar Ka Dil – Sange Mar Mar

Naina Rehtay Hain Kahain – Bin Roye

Tere Naak Mein Layan – Man Mayyal

Chali Simt e Ghaib – Deewana

Zara Yad Kar – Zara Yad Kar

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Koi Rokay Mujhe – Hamza Yousaf

Jind Jaan – Saqib Khan

Nakhun – Zaw Ali

Khair Mangda – Soheb Akhter

Saiyaan – Hamza Yousaf

Ho Jao Azaad – Kamal Khan

BEST MUSIC SINGLE

Saiyaan – Quratulain Baloch

Khair Mangda – Atif Aslam

Nakhun – Sajjad Ali

Jind Jaan – Shehzad Roy & Zoe

Pinjra – Noorie

Koi Ruke Mujhay – Farhan Saeed

Viewers can vote for the Hum Awards here.

While we all thought that Mahira Khan and Osman Khalid Butt would be hosting the Lux Style Awards 2017, all our dreams shattered as OKB announced that he is only penning down the script. So, Pakistani diva Mahira Khan is all set to host the show, and this will be Mahira’s second time hosting a major award show.

Our very own Rockstar Atif Aslam has also been roped in for the mega award show.





International Youtube sensations Sham Idrees and Shahveer Jeffery are all geared up for the HUM awards this year.





Ali Zafar, Danyal Zafar and Sheheryar Munawar were also spotted with the show director HSY.

#HSY #OsmanKhalidButt and #SheheryarMunawar prepping for #LSA2017 #roadtolsa A post shared by DIVA Magazine - Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT





Late night with friends working together. The best feeling to have the support of your friends and family. #roadtolsa #LSA2017 #team #friends #family #renaissance #16thyear @theworldofhsy #hsy A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT