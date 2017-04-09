Responding to media reports, Indian actress Sara Khan says she was not arrested in Pakistan, instead she was ‘chilling’.

Sara Khan, star of an Indian serial ‘Bidaai’, was in Pakistan to shoot for her latest project ‘Bay Khudi’ alongside Noor Hassan.

@aliabbasofficial #laikin #shoot #ssarakhan #aliabbas #actors #laikin #us A post shared by sara khan (@ssarakhan) on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:51am PST

This is her first drama project, after earlier having acted in a Pakistani movie.

As soon as she returned to India reports sprang up that she had been arrested in Pakistan, to which she reacted strongly.

In her interview with Bollywood Life she said, “I was never arrested in Pakistan. I was chilling in the hotel.”

“I stayed back to get the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and I stayed in my five-star hotel not in police custody.

"I don’t know who is spreading such news. I was not doing anything illegal there,” Sara Khan said.

She further explained, “I was two days over my visa limit because of flight issues. Then, the immigration people told me that I need to take the NOC. Then, I stayed back there, got the NOC and came back to Mumbai. I was not detained, I was retained there.”