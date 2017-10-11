MULTAN-The investigation officer in Qandeel Baloch murder case has been sacked for non- filing of final challan despite of lapse of 15 months.

According to reports, Sub-Inspector Muzaffarabad police station and investigation officer in Model Qandeel Baloch murder case Noor Akbar has been sacked by CPO Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem on not submitting final challan of the case in the court.

Earlier, Court had issued orders to investigation officer for filing challan to proceed into the case further but on every occasion he sought more time for investigating the case. The court had issued orders for forfeiture of Noor Akbar salary.

Qandeel Baloch was the first female social media celebrity in Pakistan who rose to fame due to her online videos and attracted million of hits across the globe. On 15 July 2016, Baloch was drugged and then strangled to death by her brother Waseem while she was asleep at her parents’ home in Multan.

Her death was reported by her father Azeem. The autopsy report confirmed that Qandeel was murdered by strangulation while she was asleep on the night.