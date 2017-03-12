Actress Veena Malik's husband, Asad Bashir, has expressed his strong desire to reconcile with wife after the two parted ways ending their three years of marriage.

InshaAllah everything will be sort out soon... I have faith on Allah swt... @iVeenaKhan you are my good wife, a good friend.. I LOVE U ❤❤❤ — Asad Bashir Khan (@Asadbashirr) March 11, 2017





Prophet Mohammad PBUH said “When a husband and wife look at each other with love, Allah looks at both with Mercy” @iVeenaKhan I ❤ U pic.twitter.com/qaPNc3KpuT — Asad Bashir Khan (@Asadbashirr) March 12, 2017





Veena Malik retweeted both of husband's posts on her official Twitter account.

Malik filed a plea in a Lahore court on January 6, 2017 for a khula (dissolution of marriage) from her husband, which was issued in favour of the actress on January 31, 2017.

However, recently talking to a TV channel, Bashir said, "I speak to Veena almost every hour and Mufti Naeem will help us solve our issues and everything will be fine INN'SHAA'LLAH."

He talked about his wife with all the admiration, "I will never want anything like this to happen because we both have two beautiful kids and I love and respect Veena a lot. She is a good wife, a good mother and a good friend," adding that "ALHAMDULILLAH we are still husband and wife, there are a few misunderstandings and we will sort them out."

Bashir even disclosed that both of them will soon come together for an interview.

Veena Mailk and Asad Bashir got married in Dubai on December 25 in 2013 and are parents to two children.