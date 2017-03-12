Game of Thrones revealed its poster, release date and teaser trailer for Season 7 yesterday, but Kit Harington didn't want to stop there. The actor, who stars as Jon Snow, spilled a some more details on the upcoming season, which he believes is "much grander" than the ones we've seen so far.

"[Season 7 has] so much more ambition," he told ABC News. "There are less episodes this year, so they spent more money on those episodes. So, the whole scale of it is up."

According to Harpers Bazaar, as we know, there will only be seven episodes this season rather than the usual ten, but according to Harington's costar Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), it's taking just as long to film. So expect the action and production value of ten episodes squeezed into just seven. The upcoming season also promises a war scene even bigger than the Emmy-winning "Battle of the Bastards."

Harington was also nominated for an Emmy for his performance last season, but the acclaim he and the show receive always surprises him."I'm such a big cynic, I film a scene and [think] it's gonna be a terrible scene," he added. "Then when everyone loves it, I'm happy."

You're a little too hard on yourself, Kit.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16. Watch the first Season 7 teaser here: