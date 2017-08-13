KARACHI - Coke Studio season 10 was launched the other day at Marriott hotel, infusing positivity using the power of music into the country.

Hosted by Hira Tareen, the launch ceremony was opened by a musical rendition of National Anthem, which was performed recently by 40 singers.

The red carpet was a star-studded affair with who’s who of entertainment industry including show producers, leading singers, musicians of Pakistan and a large number of Coke Studio fans.

After the screening of the National Anthem the host invited Strings band members Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia on the stage to say few words about the Season 10.

Bilal Maqsood was of the view “ The process of recording songs in Coke Studio is done in three phrases. Most of the songs you see of Coke Studio are recorded in one take. In the first phrase the teams decides what kind of music should be featured. The second phase is all about the jamming room and the last phase comes when the artiste appears and brings his/ her own vibe to it,” Bilal said.

Creating a mighty legacy, Coke studio has managed to single-handedly bring back to life a dying industry and given it a new soul.

In its 10th edition, celebrating Pakistan’s 70 years, this year Coke Studio has paid a series of tributes to the icons of our music Industry. These icons includes singers, lyricists, poets and composers which have helped to shape the Pakistani Music Industry through their untiring contributions over the last 70 years.

This first episode of season 10 will honour Mehdi Hasan through a rendition of the famous track - Ranjish He Sahi, sung by Ali Sethi. The other song’s in Episode 1 includes Allahu Akbar by Ahmed Jehanzeb and Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan, Chaa Rahi Kaali Ghata by Hina Nasrullah and Amanat Ali and Muntazir by Momina Mustehsan and Danyal Zafar.

Taking to The Nation Sajjad Ali said, “Coke Studio has not only revived the music industry of Pakistan but has also given singers a strong platform to showcase their talent. Through Coke Studio people has started to connect with our traditional fusion of music, which is gaining popularity across the border,” he said.

Momina Mustehsan said “Coke Studio is a big platform for music in Pakistan and I really feel honoured to be a part of it. The growing reach of Coke Studio Pakistan is mostly evident in the Middle East and the sub continent but with the passage of time it is rising across Asia as well as the west. My song ‘Afreen Afreen’ which I performed with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was the most international heard track and it received over 93 million views. So, with every new season Coke Studio is doing a great job,” Momina said.

General Manager Coca-Cola Pakistan Rizwan U. Khan, stated, “It has been a momentous 10 year journey in every possible way, Coke Studio took the responsibility of reviving the music industry of Pakistan from the doldrums it was stagnating in, to the heights where it is today and where it belongs. Coke Studio has believed in creating original content as well as bringing back so many of the traditional songs of our glorious past and reintroducing them to a whole new generation,” Rizwan Said.

Danyal Zafarsaid, “My experience in Coke Studio Season 10 was overwhelming. It is a great music platform and I am fortunate enough to be apart of it. I always get inspiration from my elder brother Ali Zafar and I have learnt a lot from him,” he said.

Aima Baigsaid, “ Coke Studio has became the sound of our nation and since produced exemplary music that is not only heard in Pakistan but across the world. As a new artiste to have a platform where you can perform whatever you want is like dream comes true and I feel proud to get this opportunity,” Aima said.