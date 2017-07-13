The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show on Tuesday when she wore one of Princess Diana's favorite tiaras to the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in honor of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, reported Marie Claire.

While we're also pretty obsessed with the dusty pink Marchesa dress she wore to the banquet (a version of it is on sale here), we can't take our eyes off of the tiara she picked out for the event.

The Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara was a favorite of the duchess's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Commissioned by Queen Mary around 1913 or 1914 from Garrand, a favorite jeweler of the royal family, it is one of the most famous tiaras in the British royal family's collection, according to People. Princess Diana received it as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth in 1981, The Telegraph reports.

Princess Diana in the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara in 1989.

Princess Diana wore the tiara in Italy in 1985.

This wasn't the first time the Duchess of Cambridge channeled her late mother-in-law, nor was it the first time she wore the famous diamond and pearl tiara. Kate wore it to the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace with a red Jenny Packham gown last December.

The Duchess is looking stunning in new soft pink dress by Marchesa for tonight's state banquet. Plus the Queen's tiara and necklace along with Diana's earrings...This has got to be my all time favourite look. (Excuse the poor quality of photos at the moment) A post shared by Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge (@katemidleton) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

The first time she wore the famous tiara was at the same event in December 2015 with a white lace dress.

But the Cambridge Lover's Knot wasn't the only royal jewels Kate borrowed for the banquet.

The diamond and ruby necklace she wore tonight is one that Queen Elizabeth has been photographed in many times over the years.