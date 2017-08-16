Today is 20th death anniversary of music Maetro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The 'voice from Heaven' is still considered as one of the best Qawwal, Ghazal singer and background vocalist of the world. NFAK is not only remembered as best in Pakistan and sub-continent but also around the world.

Although his Qawalis and Ghazals are globally famous but his Alaaps and Raags are surely treat for the ears. Here are some of the best Allaaps and Raags by Maestro himself.

Signal to Noise with Peter Gabriel

The Allaap in this number by Peter Gabriel is definitely worth listening. NFAK is being called 'Voice From Heaven' and he proved it for sure. The fusion of Western music and magical Allaap by Khan Sahib is a must listen.

Passion in Hollywood Movie 'Last Temptation of Christ'

This is another gem of Allaap by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in collaboration of Peter Gabriel. The soundtrack in the movie became internationally famous increasing popularity of the legend.

One of Most 'Recognisable and Sad Allaap' in Pakistan

This Allaap is may be the most famous, recognisable and sad Allaap in Pakistan as it is mostly used behind sad scenes of Pakistani dramas and movies and even by news channels.

Raag Darbari by Maestro

The presentation of 'Raag Darbari' by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is may be the best thing you hear in a very long time. "I recorded this Raag in Europe and presenting in front of you," he said.

Raag Sohni

Listen to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan lost in Raag Sohni along with very young Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Raag Puriya Kalyan

The Raag Puriya Kalyan performed by the legend is in some private Mehfil. Give it a listen and enjoy.

And in end, see and listen the Maestro himself in Raag and Sargam