Brace yourself because the biggest entertainment event, LUX Style Awards (LSA) is back.

Nominees for LSA 2017 have been disclosed and this year one can sense a definite drift towards recognizing younger talent, whether it’s in the pool of models or fashion photographers. For many actors, designers, directors, musicians and stars, it’s going to be a very joyous year.

Here's how LSA 2016 became a huge success last year:



However, this year the nominations contain many blockbuster films like Actor in Law, Dobara Phir Se, Ho Mann Jahaan, Janaan and Mah-e-Mir.

Serials of ARY, Hum TV and TV One dominated the TV categories with Besharam, Dillagi, Mann Mayal, Mein Sitara and Udaari coming in the top five.

Here are the nominees for the 16th LUX Style Awards 2017:

FILM

Best Film:

Actor in Law

Dobara Phir Se

Ho Mann Jahaan

Janaan

Mah-e-Mir

Best Film Actress:

Mahira Khan for Ho Mann Jahaan

Mehwish Hayat for Actor in Law

Sabar Qamar for Lahore Se Aagey

Sajal Ali for Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai

Sanam Saeed for Bachaana

Best Film Actor:



Ashar Azeem for Maalik

Fahad Mustafa for Actor in Law

Fahad Mustafa for Mah-e-Mir

Mohib Mirza for Bachaana

Yasir Hussain for Lahore Se Aagey

Best Film Director:



Anjum Shehzad for Mah-e-Mir

Asim Raza for Ho Mann Jahaan

Azfar Jafri for Janaan

Mehreen Jabbar for Dobara Phir Se

Nabeel Qureshi for Actor in Law

Wajahat Rauf for Lahore Se Aagey

Best Supporting Actress:



Hania Aamir for Janaan

Saboor Ali for Actor in Law

Sanam Saeed for Dobara Phir Se

Sonya Jehan for Ho Mann Jahaan

Tooba Siddiqui for Dobara Phir Se

Best Supporting Actor:



Ali Kazmi for Dobara Phir Se

Ali Rehman Khan for Janaan

Manzar Sehbhai for Mah-e-Mir

Om Puri for Actor in Law

Shehryar Munawar for Ho Mann Jahaan

Best Singer (Male) – Film:



Arman Malik for Janaan Title Track (Janaan)

Asrar for Funkaran (Actor in Law)

Atif Aslam for Dil Dancer (Actor in Law)

Rajab Ali for Yeh Dhuan (Mah-e-Mir)

Shafqat Amanat Ali for Piya Dekhan Ko (Mah-e-Mir)

Best Singer (Female) – Film:



Aima Baig for Kalabaaz Dil (Lahore se Aagey)

Haniya Aslam for Lar Gaiyyan (Dobara Phir Se)

Masooma Anwer for Naina Roye (Maalik)

Shreya Ghoshal for Janaan Title Track (Janaan)

Zeb Bangash for Dil Pagal (Ho Maan Jahaan)

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best TV Play:



Besharam on ARY Digital

Dillagi on ARY Digital

Mann Mayal on Hum TV

Mein Sitara on TV One

Udaari on Hum TV

Best TV Actor:



Ahsan Khan for Udaari

Faisal Qureshi for Bheegi Palkien

Humayun Saeed for Dillagi

Noman Ejaz for Dampukth

Zahid Ahmed for Besharam

Best TV Actress:



Maya Ali for Mann Mayal

Mehwish Hayat for Dillagi

Saba Qamar for Besharam

Saba Qamar for Mein Sitara

Sajal Ali for Gul-e-Rana

Best TV Director:



Ehtishaamuddin for Udaari

Farooq Rind for Besharam

Haseeb Hasan for Mann Mayal

Kashif Nisar for Dampukth

Nadeem Baig for Dillagi

Best TV Writer:



Faiza Iftikhar for Dillagi

Farhat Ishtiaq for Udaari

Sameera Fazal for Man Mayal

Sarwat Nazeer for Besharam

Zafar Mairaj for Dampukth

Best Original Sound Track:



Sun Yara by Damia Farooq (ARY Digital)

Udaari by Hadiqa Kiyani (HUM TV)

Hatheli by Nabeel Shaukat (HUM TV)

Mann Mayal by Quratulain Baloch (HUM TV)

Yeh Ishq by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (ARY Digital)

MUSIC

Album of the Year:



Book of Sibt by Sibti

Indus Raag 2 by Shareef Awan

Na Bhulana by Uzair Jaswal

Peheli by Mooro

You by The Sketches

Song of the Year:



Baarish by Tonight Us and Jimmy Khan

Haiyyah from The Book of Sibt by Sibti

Khak Nasheen by Chand Tara Orchestra

Khaki Banda by Umair Jaswal and Ahmed Jahanzeb

Saaiyan by Quratulain Baloch

Best Music Video Director:



Abdullah Haris for Sag-e-Ali by Asrar

Aisha Linea Akhtar & Shahbaz Shigri for Le chaloon by Salman Shaukat

Kamal Khan for Ho Jao Azad by Zoe Viccaji

Kamal Khan for The Desert Journey by D/A Method

Shahab Qamar for Hero by Naseer & Shahab

Best Emerging Talent:



Basit Ali for Vocals in Anokha Ladla

Bilal Nasir Khan (Rudoh) for Tales for Scrap

Hamza Akram Qawwal for Khuddi

Natasha Baig for Janaan

Shehroz Hussain for Sitaar in Anokha Ladla

FASHION

Model of the Year (Female):



Amna Babar

Anam Malik

Rabia Butt

Sadaf Kanwal

Zara Abid

Model of the Year (Male):



Aimal Khan

Hasnain Lehri

Jahan-e-Khalid

Shahzad Noor

Waleed Khalid

Best Fashion Photographer:



Abdullah Haris

Ali Hasan

Guddu Shani

Nadir Feroz Khan & Maha Burney at NFK Photography

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Hair and Make-up Artist:



Natasha Khalid

Omayr Waqar

Saima Rashid Bargfred

Shammal Qureshi

Shazia Rashid

Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret:



Coco by Zara Shahjahan

Generation

Khaadi

Sana Safinaz

Sapphire

Achievement in Fashion Design – Luxury Pret:



Mahgul

Sana Safinaz

Sania Maskatiya

Shamaeel Ansari

Shehla Chatoor

Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal:



Ali Xeeshan

Elan

Faraz Manan

Mahgul

The House of Kamiar Rokni

Achievement in Fashion Design – Lawn:



Elan

Faraz Manan

Sana Safinaz

Shehla Chatoor

Zara Shahjahan

Best Menswear Designer

Ahmed Bham

Amir Adnan

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin

Ismail Farid

Nauman Arfeen

Best Emerging Talent:



Aashna Khan – Photographer

Giti Ara – Model

Hira Shah – Model

Imaan Madani – Model

The Pink Tree Company – Designer

Voting for the viewer’s choice categories has been made online from March 16 at www.luxstyle.pk

The awards are to be held on April 19, 2017.