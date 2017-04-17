Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam landed in trouble on Monday morning for his controversial tweets. The singer took to Twitter early in the morning when he found himself woken up by the morning Azaan from a mosque presumably near his house.

The singer was apparently so displeased by the sound of Azaan that he termed it as "forced religiousness". Sonu then went on a Twitter rant as he put out a series of tweets on the subject and even questioned, "Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?"

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017





And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017





I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017





Gundagardi hai bus... — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017





In no time, the singer started facing severe backlash on Twitter for his comments. Many users criticised him for raking up a religious issue.

Azaan should be stopped in India, where millions of Muslims live, because desh ka laadla Sonu Nigam can't sleep. Where is the tolerance? FO. — Sheru. (@iamzaalima) April 17, 2017





