Karachi-The nominations for the 47thNigar Film Awards was announced here today by the awards committee. The categories for the awards are best directors, best actors, best actresses, best supporting actors, best supporting actresses, best actors in a negative role, best debut directors, best debut actors and best debut actresses.

The preparations for the Nigar Awards are in full swing. The Nigar Weekly’s readers choices were communicated to the committee through coupons published in Nigar which were filled by the readers and then sent to the committee. Nominations were finalized based on this selection.

New additions like fresh faces, directors and film makers which have been introduced this time were given a lot of importance by the readers. The nominations were finalized based on the readers’ selections which were thoroughly evaluated by the team of Nigar Awards.

Last year, in 2016, a few Punjabi films were released, the quality of which were not up to the mark; therefore the readers did not show much interest in their nominations. Hence this year Punjabi films have not been included. Based on the selections shared via coupons with the Nigar Awards team, the nominations are as follows:

Best Film

Ho Mann Jahan (SheheryarMunawar, AsimRaza)

Malik (Ashar Azeem/ Bushra Ashar Azeem)

Mah-e-Meer (Khurram Rana , Sahir Rasheed, BaddarIkram)

Jannan (Reham Khan, Hareem Farooq, Munir Hussain, Imran Raza Kazmi

DobaraPhir say (Salman Iqbal,JerjeesSeja,MehreenJabbar)

Actor in Law (Fizza Ali Mirza/Mehdi Ali) Ashar Azeem (Malik)

Asim Raza (Ho Mann Jahan)

Best Debut Director

AnjumShehzad (Mah-e-Meer)

Jamal Shah (Revenge of the Worthless)

Hashim Nadeem (Abdullah)

Ahmed Jamal (Rehm)