GN NEW YORK - Curvaceous star Kim Kardashian West has revealed she has lost six lbs. after contracting the flu.

The reality TV star claims her recent illness has aided her effort to lose weight in time for the annual Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute next month.

Kim, 36, wrote on Twitter: ‘’The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown (sic)’’

But Kim revealed that her rapper husband, with whom she also has three-year-old daughter North, helped to motivate her as she was trying to shed some of her pregnancy weight.

The brunette beauty said Kanye was a constant source of encouragement and revealed his attitude never made her feel insecure about her excess weight.

She shared: ‘’I’d know when I was starting to look better because my husband would be like, ‘Babe, you look so good!’ he would never make me feel insecure. But I would always know when he was seeing a difference.’’

Kim also claimed she is keen to project a positive body image for the sake of her daughter.

She previously explained: ‘’As North gets older, she’ll start to be more aware of herself and her body.

‘’Her attitude toward her body is directly related to my own, so it’s my responsibility to make sure she understands that positive body image comes from having a healthy self-esteem.’’