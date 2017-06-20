The official trailer of Pakistan's first superhero movie 'Project Ghazi' has been launched which is directed by Nadir H. Shah and produced by Syed Mohammed Ali Raza.

To the surprise, whole movie has been filmed in Pakistan.

Pivotal roles of this action sci-fi movie are being played by Sheheryar Munawar, Syra Shehroz and Humayun Saeed. While, the background score has been composed by Taurees Habib, who has been part of the music team in Hollywood film & television productions like Interstellar, Batman vs Superman, Man of Steel and more.

“I am honoured to have worked with a team of extremely talented individuals who have put their all in the movie,” said Ali Raza.

“It’s a unique genre for Pakistan and could open doors for new and unexplored stories to reach audiences,” said Nadir H. Shah.

Syra seemed to be enjoying being a part of this movie at the launch and said that it was her dream come true being a part of such unique project.

Whereas, the director has lauded both Sheheryar and Humayaun for their belief and dedication in the project since the beginning.