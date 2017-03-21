CM LONDON - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story took home the most coveted prizes at Britain’s Empire Awards on Sunday night. The Star Wars prequel looked like it would be the big winner after earning the most nominations, with nine, and while it didn’t earn the most prizes at Empire film magazine’s annual fan-voted prizegiving ceremony, it scored the most coveted, including Best Film. Felicity Jones also won the Best Actress prize, over the likes of Amy Adams (Arrival), Natalie Portman, (Jackie), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Emma Stone (La La Land), and Gareth Edwards was voted Best Director.