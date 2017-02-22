London-Ed Sheeran is planning on mixing up his set list for his world tour in March because he can.

He says touring will be ‘’easier’’ this time as he is able to pick which songs he wants to do.

The flame-haired hunk is gearing up for his huge world tour in support of his hotly-anticipated new album ‘÷’ in March and is excited at the prospect of experimenting with his set list.

Speaking to Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio One Show after performing for Live Lounge, Ed said: ‘’On the first album tour you do the singles and album tracks, then the second tour you do the singles from the first and second and some album tracks, but the shows I’ve been doing recently you can just pick and choose so it’s getting easier to do shows. I can literally play a show of singles now, everything people will know, which is something I’d never been able to do.’’

The ‘How Do You Feel?’ hitmaker is still in shock about his reign on the UK Official Chart with his two singles ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle on the Hill’ hogging number one and number two respectively.

He said: ‘’The first week they came out it’s always when songs do the best, so that week I was like, ‘Oh cool, they’re doing well’, but now it’s seven weeks in and I think ‘Shape of You’ is still number one and I’ve never had that in my entire career, I think ‘Thinking Out Loud’ was number one for two weeks.’’

The 25-year-old singer previously admitted he didn’t want to play stadiums this year.

He said: ‘’This time, I didn’t want to go straight into stadiums. I wanted to get the tour good first. We’re doing smaller shows ... It’s mad to say an arena is a small show cause it’s not, but it was a conscious decision not to book a load of Wembleys this year.’’

Ed has invited James Blunt to join him on the road when he takes his shows to the US later this year.

A source recently said ‘’Ed and James have a real laugh together, it’ll be proper madness on tour. James has a good following in the US so he’ll also play some gigs too, acting as a support for his mate. When you spend so much time on the road it’s always handy to be in good company, and James certainly fits into that category.’’