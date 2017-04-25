LAHORE-After the grand success of Desan Da Raja (Suni Kuri) with Komal Rizvi last year, Qurram Hussain has come up with another duet in the Season 2 of Cornetto Pop Rock. This time, Qurram Hussain has teamed up with Maria Unera who got fame from Levi’s Live and Nescafé basement’s all girl band.

Qurram’s publicist has confirmed the collaboration, saying that the track promises to be a soulful song with Qurram’s signature modern sound. After Desan Da Raja, this is Qurram’s first duet, so expectations are high! Qurram is very excited to work with the rising star, Maria, and feels she has a strong voice that compliments his voice very well. They are currently hard at work finishing the track, and look forward to sharing their work with all the fans. The song is most likely to be released next month. This would be the second song of Qurram Hussain for Cornetto Pop Rock Season 2. Last month, Qurram’s single ‘Turn up the Music Mr. DJ’ was released. The music video staring Hasan Rizvi and Ayesha Omar has hit more than five million views on social media. The music video was directed by the masterly director Wajahat Rauf and choreographed by multi-talented Wahab Shah.

Qurram Hussain, the co-lead of South Asian fusion band, JoSH, is currently loaded with huge projects for film and drama in Pakistan. His debut film as music director, Rangreza, is also set to release this year. The movie stars Urwa Hocane and Bilal Ashraf. Qurram is the voice of Bilal Ashraf in the soundtracks of the musical film. His publicist says that Qurram Hussain is doing four songs for the movie, and all these songs are of different genres, so it’s a lot of fun trying hand at different styles of music for this film. Three weeks back, JoSH released the official sound track for the drama serial ‘Shiza’. This was JoSH’s first ever official sound track for TV. The song is titled ‘Iltija’ and has been sung by Rup Magon and Qurram Hussain and directed by Sohail Javed.