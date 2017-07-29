Lahore-One of Pakistan’s leading music producers and singer Shuja Haider is set to return to the country’s biggest music show, Coke Studio. This season marks Shuja Haider’s second consecutive association with the platform. Shuja returns this season as a music director where he will be producing 5 session performances. Shuja will also appear as a featured artist on one song in Coke Studio Season 10. Speaking about Coke Studio Season 10, Shuja Haider said, “Coke Studio’s contribution towards Pakistani music industry has played a pivotal role in the revival of music and that’s the reason this leading platform gets bigger and better with every season. In the last season, five iconic producers showcased their talents and this time around a few more renowned names have been added to the versatile ensemble. This all has made the historic Season 10 a challenging journey for me and I hope everything goes well.”