LAHORE - Hassan Rana’s much awaited film, ‘Yalghaar’ which released in theatre on Monday has opened a positive response on its first day.

The film is ruling the Pakistani Box Office with impressive numbers as compared to other Eid releases nationwide.

Distributed by HUM Films, the mega budget movie is receiving an overwhelming response from cinegoers nationally and internationally and is heading towards the best opening weekend for any Bollywood or Lollywood movie this year so far in Pakistan.

According to ‘Box Office Detail’ (an independent box office tracking site) Yalghaar collected approximately 1.75 crore rupees on the first day and 2.4 crore on the second day of its release . The film has collected total collection of 6.3 crore rupees in three days.

Based on true events, Yalghaar is a story of patriotism and dedication of the Pakistan army in the inferno of war against terrorism. It boasts a stellar cast including the industry’s stalwarts Shaan Shahid, Humayun Saeed, Bilal Ashraf, Adnan Siddiqui, Ayub Khoso, Armeena Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Sana Bucha and many others. The movie is being released in 22 countries with a record breaking number of screens for a Pakistani film.