LAHORE: Twenty-two orphan children from several districts of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Loralai, Quetta, Mastung, Pishin, Ziarat, Dera Bugti are living under the shelter of Altaf Mehmood Foundation, which is providing them quality education as well as good living conditions to grow up to build good careers and be successful citizens of society.

There are two children from Lower Kurram Agency and South Waziristan.

Altaf Mehmood Foundation is brainchild of Altaf Mehmood, 68, who wanted to do something for the orphan children of Pakistan. He along with his team advertised in newspapers in 2014 about genuine orphan children who needed home and help. He, however, did not rely on newspapers alone and went into rural areas of Balochistan. “When we advertise we received response from the Balochistan and then we focused on the province which has been neglected throughout Pakistan’s history in all manners. When I toured the inner areas of Balochistan there I found the children were deprived of basic facilities which moved me to think as to what kind of society we are living in where children are not being treated well.

”I decided to make this foundation where children are given the best facilities with regard to education, health and playgrounds. We are also focusing on grooming their personalities. We will make them Pakistan’s finest brains.

“We will keep looking after them till university level and we aim to enroll them in best institutions of the world,” Altaf Mehmood said.

Life is comfortable for children living inside the two kanal foundation house in Tech Society where children have LEDs in class rooms to watch animated films. They have a computer lab where students are being taught about computer programming, software to build games and also they learn about miMATH which enables children to build flash card and memory card games for mobiles.

Children are enrolled in Musa’ab School system where they are being taught as per Cambridge education system syllabus. “The main purpose is to make them productive citizens of the society,” Altaf said.

Zainullah, 8, hails from Loralai, is very much confident about his future. “I know I am from Loralai and will never forget my city. I know something extra about my city, which many people do not know that Loralai has another name ‘Bori’,” he said.

Tanveer Khan is a student of fifth grade who hails from Khuzdaar. He is most intelligent student of the class his class teacher told that. “Skating is the famous sports of my city which I will continue to do in future when I grow up. I love my city. I will do something for my city and help other children like me,” Tanveer said.

Muhammad Abdullah who hails from Makin town of South Waziristan told this scribe that he has watched movies including Guidance of Angel and Golden Compass and will like to watch more these movies. He wants to become a pilot, Abdullah said.

The children are curious about their native towns and they want to bring positive change in them.

Hostel headmistress Faiza Tehseen said children are very intelligent in learning and they want to know more about their native town. “We are providing them an environment where they are getting good education. The desire to research is being developed among them and it is a good sign, “she said.