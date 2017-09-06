Noor Jahan was the voice that injected spirit in the Pakistan Army and the public during the 1965 war with India. There were a number of Pakistani singers who played an important role during the war but Noor Jahan outshined them all.

Even though Noor Jahan was famous for her voice and acting before 1965 too but “Aye Watan ke Sajelay Jawano” and “Aye Puttar Hattan Te Nahi Wikde”, were the most mesmerizing songs. To this day when people hear it they recall the numerous sacrifices Pakistan Army has made for the country. She was known as Malika-e-Tarannum. The Nation spoke to some Army officers to share their feelings and thoughts about the patriotic songs that Noor Jahan sang.

Brigadier Rauf Ahmed Khan (retd) while speaking to The Nation said, “I do not exactly remember when these songs started to come on air. We did not really listen or pay attention to these as we were engaged in operations. However these songs had a profound effect on the youth, who came up in a good number to join the army. There was a joke going round in those days that when these youth were given a rubbing during the training they started to run away, saying we came by being motivated by Noor Jehans songs, but here we are getting a rubbing!”

Lt General Ghulam Mustafa (retd) said, “The poets, lyricists, and singers played a vital role in awakening the masses and uniting them against the enemy. When I heard them at that young age I would get goosebumps and wanted to take part in the war, but no one allowed us as we were too young.”

Brigadier Talat Imtiaz Naqvi (retd) said, “The top singers of Pakistan at that time came forward to play their role during the war. Mehdi Hassan and Noor Jehan sang beautiful songs, lyricists spent nights writing poetry for the soldiers and those who gave life for this land. These songs had a great impact on the nation. To this day I remember those songs and still feel the same emotional attachment with them.”

The war was not only being fought at the borders by the armed forces but the public, musicians, artists, educationists and many other people took part in their own ways, which are recognized to this day.