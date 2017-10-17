LAHORE: Human Rights activists have appreciated as well as cautioned Pakistan on becoming a member state of United Nation Human Rights Council as Pakistan needs to improve their human rights facilities promptly at home.

The Geneva-based Council is mandated to promote and protect human rights and prevent human rights violations. Pakistan has been elected fourth time to the 47-member Council as Pakistan was first elected in 2006 when the Council was created by the UN General Assembly. The election in the 193-member Assembly was by secret ballot, with a simple majority required. Pakistan polled 151 votes, when 97 were needed.

Human Rights activist and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Director Najam U Din told The Nation HRCP lauded Pakistan’s ‘victory’ on becoming a member state of UN Human Rights Council. He said a lot of work needs to be done on providing the human rights.

“It is not the first time Pakistan has become the UN Human Rights Council member. A lot of work is needed to improve the rights condition at home. This may be a diplomatic victory and we endorse it but real challenge lies ahead,” he said.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu said in a statement that the entire nation was feel proud that Pakistan had been elected a member of the International Human Rights council.

He said that Pakistan on Monday won a key election by securing a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council when the General Assembly elected 15 countries to serve on the 47-member body. He said that the Council is an inter-governmental body within the UN system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and make recommendations on them.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to United Nations Maleeha Lodhi tweeted that the election is ringing endorsement of Pakistan’s strong commitment to human rights.

“Pakistan is humbled by and grateful for the overwhelming support it received from the world community,” she said. “Pakistan’s election gives the lie to those who claims that Pakistan is isolated,” Maleeha Lodhi said. Pakistan wins by more than two thirds votes,” she said.

Maleeha Lodhi said Pakistan’s record of promoting and protecting human rights has been vindicated by this victory.