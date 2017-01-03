Member of British Parliament Mirza Khalid Mahmood has pledged to raise Kashmir issue on every world forum on behalf of innocent Kashmiris.

He was addressing a joint press conference with former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood in Islamabad.

Both the leaders urged international community, the United Nations and OIC to take notice of gross human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir.

They strongly condemned the massive human rights violations by Indian forces in Indian held Kashmir.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood appreciated the efforts Mirza Khalid Mahmood for raising Kashmir on every forum.