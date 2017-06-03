The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) has depicted on one of its web sections Jammu and Kashmir as a separate country and not part of India.

In UN’s page on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) – more precisely, in the ‘Advanced search for Civil Society Organization’ section – Jammu and Kashmir has been inserted in the ‘Country / Geographical area’ section, media reports said.

The page is about the listing of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

It is to mention here that India is illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir since partition of Indian subcontinent in 1947 and claims its accession under a controversial document, Instrument of Accession, it signed with the then Dogra Maharaja of Kashmir.

However, neutral observers deny the existence of any such document with the argument that had it been there, India would have made it public at some national or international forum.