A writ petition filed with a Bangladesh high court on Sunday sought removal of the statue of Greek goddesses from the Supreme Court premises, reported The Daily Star.

Advocate AK Azad in the writ petition urged the court to issue a rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to remove the statue from the apex court's premises.

The petition states that installation of a statue in front of the Supreme Court violates articles 12 and 23 of the Bangladesh constitution. The statue was set up in December last.

Advocate AK Azad on behalf of his client Mohammad Arifur Rahman filed the writ petition.