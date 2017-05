Mawlawi Abdul Rahim Shah Hanafi, head of the Parian Ulema Council in Afghanistan, and eight students were killed in a blast inside a Madrassa on Tuesday morning, local Afghan officials confirmed, according to TOLO.

The explosive device was reportedly placed inside a classroom and was detonated early Tuesday while the students were busy in class. A number of others were injured, according to Afghan officials.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.