BEIJING: China has termed it "inappropriate for India to connect terrorism with Pakistan," a leading Chinese daily has claimed in an Op-Ed article.

The article published in the Global Times, which functions under the aegis of the Chinese government-run People's Daily, says terrorism "should not be linked to nationality or religion."

One point the Global Times article seemed to be drawing from was the speech of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj late last month at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in which she had answered Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in strong words.

The Global Times article stated: "It is inappropriate for Swaraj to connect terrorism with Pakistan. A global consensus has emerged that terrorism should not be linked to nationality or religion."

The article also said that Al-Qaeda "has bases in Afghanistan, however, countries including the US do not term Afghanistan a terrorist country. Besides, some so-called terrorist organizations, listed by India, also launched attacks in Pakistan and are targeted by Islamabad.”