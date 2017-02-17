Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the horrific attack on a shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 75 people the previous day.

Ghani says his security forces are battling all terrorist groups, including the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the attack at the Sufi shrine in the town of Sehwan in Sindh province.

The shrine honored the mystic Muslim Sufi holy figure Usman Marwandi, also known as Lal Shahbaz Qalander.

Ghani's statement on Friday says that militant groups always seek to "target civilians in Afghanistan and other parts of the world."

Ghani says that "Sufis always preach peace and brotherhood among people." But, he added, "terrorists once again proved that they have no respect for Islamic values."