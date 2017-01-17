BEIRUT - Fighting between Islamic State and the Syrian army has killed dozens in Deir al-Zor, where the militant group has launched an assault to capture a government enclave in the city, a monitoring group reported.

At least 82 people have been killed in the fighting, which is the heaviest in the city for a year, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday.

The dead comprised 28 from the army and allied militia, at least 40 Islamic State fighters, and 14 civilians, the British-based monitoring group said.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the army had killed dozens of Islamic State fighters in attacks on the group's positions around Deir al-Zor.

Islamic State has held most of Deir al-Zor and the surrounding area since 2015, but the government has retained control of the airport and neighbouring districts in the city, located in eastern Syria on the Euphrates river.

A US-backed coalition of Kurdish and Arab militias and rival Turkish-backed Syrian rebel groups have pushed Islamic State from much of its territory in northern Syria, but it remains embedded in the country's eastern desert and Euphrates basin. Last month it recaptured the city of Palmyra, 185km (115 miles) southwest of Deir al-Zor, from the government in an unexpected advance that demonstrated its continuing military threat. Meanwhile, Syrian rebel groups said Monday they will attend peace talks next week, in a boost to efforts by rivals Turkey and Russia to put an end to the nearly six-year-old conflict.

The talks, beginning on January 23 in the Kazakh capital Astana, are set to build on a nationwide truce that has largely held despite escalating violence across several battlefronts in recent days.

Organised by rebel backer Turkey and regime allies Russia and Iran, the meetings are the latest bid to put an end to the internecine war raging in Syria since March 2011.

The powers have backed opposing sides of Syria's conflict for years but have worked unprecedentedly closely in recent weeks to end the bloodshed.

If the Astana meetings are successful, they could augur well for fresh UN-hosted negotiations on the conflict next month in Geneva. "All the rebel groups are going (to Astana). Everyone has agreed," said Mohammad Alloush, a leading figure in the Jaish al-Islam (Army of Islam) rebel group.

"Astana is a process to end the bloodletting by the regime and its allies. We want to end this series of crimes," Alloush said. Ahmad al-Othman from the Sultan Murad faction also told AFP that "the rebel groups have decided to go to the talks."

Sources from the opposition and the regime said the talks would "probably" be face-to-face.

Several rounds of peace talks held by the United Nations have failed to produce a political solution to the conflict.

The Astana talks will assume a different approach, focusing strictly on military developments ahead of political discussions in Switzerland in February, opposition figures told AFP.

Ahmad Ramadan, from the leading National Coalition opposition group, said the Astana talks would aim to reinforce the truce "while the details of the political process will be left to Geneva."

"Despite all the truce violations, what pushed us to agree to attend was the fact that the agenda will be focused on the ceasefire only," said Osama Abu Zeid, a legal adviser to rebel groups.

The opposition's delegation to Astana "will be only military," but would be consulting with "a team of legal and political advisers" from the High Negotiations Committee, he said.

The HNC is the main umbrella group for Syria's opposition factions, negotiating on their behalf last year in Geneva.

Abu Zeid said the Fateh al-Sham Front, which changed its name from Al-Nusra Front after breaking away from Al-Qaeda, would not attend Astana.

US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has been invited to take part, but has not yet officially responded.

Earlier this month, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said he was "optimistic" about the talks and would be "ready for reconciliation with (rebels) on the condition that they lay down their arms", according to French lawmakers with whom he met.

More than 310,000 people have been killed and millions have fled their homes since protests erupted against Assad's rule in the spring of 2011.

Over the years, the conflict has also witnessed the rise to prominence of jihadist groups like the Islamic State group and Fateh al-Sham.

